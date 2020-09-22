Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Daily Journal from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ DJCO opened at $251.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $346.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.72. Daily Journal has a 1 year low of $187.53 and a 1 year high of $317.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.57.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative net margin of 80.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%.

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $370,500.00. Also, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $96,096.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,119,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,835 shares of company stock worth $3,678,316. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Daily Journal during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Daily Journal by 23.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Daily Journal by 34.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Daily Journal by 670.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

