DAPS Coin Price Tops $0.0001 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One DAPS Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Bitmart, txbit.io and Bitbox. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $141,084.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043627 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.23 or 0.04426538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009525 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00057238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034391 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002159 BTC.

DAPS Coin Token Profile

DAPS Coin is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: txbit.io, STEX, SWFT, Bitbox and Bitmart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

