DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Shares Gap Up to $0.24

DATA Communications Management Corp (TSE:DCM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.27. DATA Communications Management shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 1,075 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,413.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 million and a PE ratio of -2.24.

Get DATA Communications Management alerts:

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$63.94 million during the quarter.

About DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM)

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides business communication solutions in North America. The company offers direct marketing solutions, including direct mail, variable print/personalization, and email marketing services; and print production solutions, such as print-on-demand, Web-to-print, commercial printing, and process improvement solutions, as well as wide-format printing services.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.