Databroker (DTX) Price Reaches $0.0199 on Top Exchanges

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Databroker has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $11,299.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded up 43% against the U.S. dollar. One Databroker token can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043595 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $462.79 or 0.04409158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009543 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00057205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034301 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Databroker Token Profile

DTX is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com.

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

