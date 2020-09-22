Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) rose 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.50 and last traded at $93.41. Approximately 6,508,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,274,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.14.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Datadog from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Datadog from $65.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Datadog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

Get Datadog alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -4,604.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $970,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 206,145 shares in the company, valued at $18,015,011.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $257,768.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,292,413 shares of company stock valued at $200,778,904 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 362.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806,553 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $62,963,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $34,854,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $33,497,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $23,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.