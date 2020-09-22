Datum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $42,796.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Datum token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Datum has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a market cap of $913,794.54 and approximately $42,796.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043435 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.62 or 0.04393083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009484 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00057030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034329 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

