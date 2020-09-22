David Shong-Tak Tam Sells 15,000 Shares of OneSoft Solutions Inc (CVE:OSS) Stock

OneSoft Solutions Inc (CVE:OSS) Senior Officer David Shong-Tak Tam sold 15,000 shares of OneSoft Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$10,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$347,654.76.

David Shong-Tak Tam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, David Shong-Tak Tam sold 9,500 shares of OneSoft Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$6,460.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, David Shong-Tak Tam sold 12,000 shares of OneSoft Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$8,400.00.

On Monday, September 14th, David Shong-Tak Tam sold 12,000 shares of OneSoft Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$6,600.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, David Shong-Tak Tam sold 12,500 shares of OneSoft Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.48, for a total transaction of C$6,000.00.

Shares of OSS stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,409. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.45. OneSoft Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 million and a PE ratio of -25.93.

OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.00 million.

Separately, Cormark downgraded shares of OneSoft Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software services to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Cloud Platform and services, including machine learning, a form of artificial computing intelligence, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to reduce or prevent pipeline failures.

