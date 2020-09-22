DECENT Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DECENT has a market capitalization of $246,874.41 and approximately $485.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DECENT has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DECENT

DECENT (CRYPTO:DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

