DeepOnion (ONION) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $128,174.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $128,174.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0943 or 0.00000896 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003881 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000455 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00029717 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.