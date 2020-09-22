DEEX (DEEX) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. DEEX has a market cap of $308,257.47 and $341.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, DEEX has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

DEEX Profile

DEEX is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

