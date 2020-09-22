Denarius (D) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $951.00

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last week, Denarius has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. One Denarius coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Denarius has a market capitalization of $787,553.47 and approximately $951.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Denarius

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,398,914 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

