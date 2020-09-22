DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on October 9th

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has increased its dividend by 21.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $44.71 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.39, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

