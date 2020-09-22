Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTCWY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTCWY traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,147. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $27.50.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

