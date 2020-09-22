DEX Price Tops $0.0086 on Top Exchanges (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. One DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. DEX has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $72,912.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEX has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00039646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00225976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00085249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.82 or 0.01399261 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00194985 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.