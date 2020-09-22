Diamond Platform Token (DPT) Hits Market Cap of $3.81 Million

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Diamond Platform Token has a total market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $5,212.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond Platform Token token can now be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00020976 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and LocalTrade. In the last week, Diamond Platform Token has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043435 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $463.62 or 0.04393083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009484 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00057030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034329 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002158 BTC.

About Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token (CRYPTO:DPT) is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,722,583 tokens. The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Diamond Platform Token is cdiamondcoin.com. Diamond Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower.

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and LocalTrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond Platform Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond Platform Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

