Diamond Price Up 14.6% Over Last Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Diamond has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $3,145.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00004665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Diamond has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001599 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $211.08 or 0.02009866 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,527,697 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.