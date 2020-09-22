Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FANG. TheStreet cut Diamondback Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Shares of FANG opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $99.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 447.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

