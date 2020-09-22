Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DRNA. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $18.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.04 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.65% and a negative net margin of 139.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Fambrough purchased 10,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,738. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $97,969.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,343.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,090 shares of company stock valued at $614,541. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,152,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,684,000 after buying an additional 189,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,058,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,926,000 after buying an additional 625,457 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,345.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,870,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,092,000 after buying an additional 3,602,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,336,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,760,000 after buying an additional 385,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,918,000 after buying an additional 24,815 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

