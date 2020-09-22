Digital Fantasy Sports Trading Down 24% Over Last 7 Days (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digital Fantasy Sports alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043614 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.91 or 0.04404725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009532 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00057243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034268 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002152 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.