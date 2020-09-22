Digitex Futures Market Cap Tops $27.42 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $27.42 million and $2.17 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00227935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00083216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.53 or 0.01474959 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00187158 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 917,035,715 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com.

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

