Digix Gold Token (DGX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.77 Million

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for $59.47 or 0.00567185 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Kryptono and Ethfinex. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $5.77 million and $15,823.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00039506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00229952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00084850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.00 or 0.01402075 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00186696 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 100,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,991 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal.

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kyber Network and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.