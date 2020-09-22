DigixDAO (DGD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $94,078.00

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $9.40 million and approximately $94,078.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for about $62.95 or 0.00600264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bitbns, Liqui and Gate.io. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00230748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00084615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.01403282 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000678 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 149,389 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bitbns, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Huobi, Binance, Liqui, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Cobinhood, IDEX, AirSwap, OKEx and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.