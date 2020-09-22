Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)’s share price rose 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.46 and last traded at $56.26. Approximately 404,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 823,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.94.

DIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $923.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.60.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 100.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 93.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 60.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 64.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

