Discovery Communications’ (DISCA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie lowered Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Discovery Communications from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Discovery Communications from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.32. 112,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,986,491. Discovery Communications has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discovery Communications will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 92.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,132,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,018,000 after purchasing an additional 53,471 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 30.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 613,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 35.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

