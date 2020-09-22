Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Up to $33.00

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.00, but opened at $35.70. Discovery Inc Series B shares last traded at $35.70, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DISCB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series B from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series B from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series B had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Discovery Inc Series B stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 476.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series B were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Inc Series B Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

