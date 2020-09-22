Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $20.40 on Friday. Discovery Inc Series C has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 124.2% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the first quarter worth about $163,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.