Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dmc Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.08). Dmc Global posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dmc Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dmc Global.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $43.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.25 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 0.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dmc Global from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Dmc Global in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other news, insider Ian Grieves sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $50,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $107,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,748 shares of company stock valued at $201,188. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the first quarter worth about $38,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Dmc Global by 31.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dmc Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

NASDAQ BOOM traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $32.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,353. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $485.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Dmc Global has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $54.11.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

