DMM: Governance (DMG) Market Cap Reaches $15.75 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One DMM: Governance token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00003278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $15.75 million and $2.17 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043627 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.95 or 0.04432619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009548 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00057159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DMM: Governance Token Profile

DMM: Governance is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,927,214 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,820,059 tokens. The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com. DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO.

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars.

