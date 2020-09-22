Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $360.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) will announce sales of $360.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Docusign’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $362.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $359.50 million. Docusign reported sales of $249.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docusign will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Docusign.

Get Docusign alerts:

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Docusign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Docusign from $187.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.69.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $7.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,569,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.31. Docusign has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $290.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of -185.92 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.81, for a total value of $1,647,947.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 74,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,445,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $12,198,198.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,315 shares of company stock valued at $28,860,630. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,674,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Docusign by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,410,000 after buying an additional 2,960,349 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,428,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Docusign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,674,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 928,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,935,000 after acquiring an additional 438,507 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Docusign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.