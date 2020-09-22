Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOMO shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Domo from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 3,500 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,815 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $332,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,890 shares of company stock worth $1,469,008. Corporate insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Domo by 1,902.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 143,623 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the second quarter valued at $299,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Domo by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,030 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Domo by 420.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Domo by 52.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 42,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.07. 5,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06. Domo has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 3.06.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. Domo had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.76%. The firm had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Domo will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

