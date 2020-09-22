Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $10.19 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 57.20%. The company had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,692 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. JVL Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 934.9% during the 1st quarter. JVL Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 16.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.