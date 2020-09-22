Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RDY. Investec raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $69.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.23. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 664,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 35,857 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $742,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

