DraftCoin (DFT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $39,354.97 and $1.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com.

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

