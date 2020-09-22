DubaiCoin (DBIX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $756.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $192,097.32 and approximately $756.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00021140 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00022170 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011300 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00018842 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009039 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.