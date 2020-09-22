Dune Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $14,279.00 (DUN)

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Dune Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. Dune Network has a market capitalization of $8.61 million and approximately $14,279.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dune Network has traded up 35.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00229351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00083848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.73 or 0.01401008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00184589 BTC.

Dune Network Profile

Dune Network’s total supply is 546,528,468 coins and its circulating supply is 444,647,672 coins. The official message board for Dune Network is medium.com/dune-network. The official website for Dune Network is dune.network.

Buying and Selling Dune Network

Dune Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dune Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dune Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dune Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

