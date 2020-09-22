Dusk Network Trading 18.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $12.29 million and $558,796.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043435 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $463.62 or 0.04393083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009484 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00057030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034329 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002158 BTC.

About Dusk Network

DUSK is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,821,673 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network.

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

