EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Main First Bank upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. EASYJET PLC/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.63. 35,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,951. EASYJET PLC/S has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23.

About EASYJET PLC/S

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

