Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EBIX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ebix from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Ebix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Ebix alerts:

Shares of EBIX opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $602.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89. Ebix has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.95 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 16.65%. Ebix’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ebix by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ebix by 76.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Ebix by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ebix by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ebix by 55.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 33,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.