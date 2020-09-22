Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Echostar from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Echostar has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.67.

SATS opened at $26.93 on Friday. Echostar has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Echostar will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SATS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Echostar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Echostar by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Echostar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Echostar by 1,190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Echostar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

