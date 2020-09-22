Eckoh PLC (LON:ECK) Declares GBX 0.61 Dividend

Eckoh PLC (LON:ECK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON ECK opened at GBX 66 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.78. Eckoh has a 52-week low of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 72 ($0.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.56 million and a PE ratio of 55.00.

Get Eckoh alerts:

About Eckoh

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, hosted and visual interactive voice response, natural language speech recognition, and identification and verification; and Web chat, instant callback, social media agent, co-browsing, smart SMS, and external knowledge base.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Eckoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eckoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.