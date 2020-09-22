Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Down 6.7%

Eguana Technologies Inc (CVE:EGT)’s share price was down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 158,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 188,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 million and a P/E ratio of -4.05.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.18 million for the quarter.

About Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT)

Eguana Technologies Inc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced power inverters for solar photovoltaic systems, small wind turbines, fuel cells, and energy storage businesses in Europe and North America. The company provides a range of energy storage systems for residential and commercial applications under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brands.

