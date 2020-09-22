eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) versus Allianz (NASDAQ:ALIZY) Financial Comparison

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) and eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Allianz has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eHealth has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allianz and eHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allianz $159.47 billion 0.52 $8.86 billion N/A N/A eHealth $506.20 million 3.92 $66.89 million $3.50 22.01

Allianz has higher revenue and earnings than eHealth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Allianz shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of eHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Allianz and eHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allianz 4.73% 8.78% 0.66% eHealth 13.74% 12.68% 10.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Allianz and eHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allianz 0 5 2 0 2.29 eHealth 0 0 11 0 3.00

eHealth has a consensus target price of $149.18, indicating a potential upside of 93.62%. Given eHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe eHealth is more favorable than Allianz.

Summary

eHealth beats Allianz on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private health, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company's Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, as well as alternative products; and investment management services. Its Corporate and Other segment provides various banking products for corporate and retail clients; and alternative investment management services in the private equity, real estate, renewable energy, and infrastructure sectors. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc. provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. The company's Medicare-related health insurance plans include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare part D prescription drug plans; and ancillary products, including dental, vision, life, and short and long term disability insurance plans. It markets health insurance plans through its Websites, such as eHealth.com, eHealthInsurance.com, eHealthMedicare.com, Medicare.com, PlanPrescriber.com, and GoMedigap.com, as well as through a network of marketing partners. The company also licenses its health insurance e-commerce technology that enables health insurance carriers and agents to market and distribute health insurance plans online; and provides online sponsorship and advertising services. eHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

