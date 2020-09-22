Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

EIDX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIDX opened at $47.60 on Friday. Eidos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $66.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of -0.34.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $156,599.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,227.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $811,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIDX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 43.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 51.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 88.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 56.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after buying an additional 251,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

