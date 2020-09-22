EIFFAGE SA/ADR’s (EFGSY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised EIFFAGE SA/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get EIFFAGE SA/ADR alerts:

EFGSY stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43. EIFFAGE SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

EIFFAGE SA/ADR Company Profile

Eiffage SA engages in construction, infrastructures, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment provides urban development, building design and construction, property development, maintenance, and facility management services for public and private-sector customers in the housing, commercial premises, and public facilities segments.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for EIFFAGE SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EIFFAGE SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.