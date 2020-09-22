Elastic Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 10,789 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 330% compared to the average daily volume of 2,509 call options.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Elastic from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Elastic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Elastic from $94.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Elastic from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of ESTC stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $107.61. The company had a trading volume of 19,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -59.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Elastic has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $117.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day moving average is $79.72.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 165,791 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.38, for a total value of $15,647,354.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,121,820.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 30,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,778,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,439,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,774 shares of company stock valued at $29,497,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Elastic by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

