Electra (ECA) Price Down 6.5% This Week

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Electra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electra has a total market capitalization of $5.71 million and $4,270.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electra has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,573,822,590 coins and its circulating supply is 28,706,666,037 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electra’s official message board is medium.com/@electrafoundation. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

