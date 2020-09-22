Ellaism (ELLA) Reaches Market Cap of $40,671.07

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ellaism has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $40,671.07 and $22.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $344.26 or 0.03276780 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00047116 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.