Elrond Price Tops $8.73 on Top Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $119.75 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar. One Elrond token can now be bought for about $8.73 or 0.00083027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance DEX, Dcoin and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00039466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00228071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00082913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.23 or 0.01485173 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00181950 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,202,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,710,605 tokens. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance, Binance DEX and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

