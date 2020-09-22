ELTCOIN Hits Market Cap of $24,201.79 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last week, ELTCOIN has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ELTCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and CoinExchange. ELTCOIN has a market cap of $24,201.79 and approximately $2,367.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00039422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00229220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00083056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.10 or 0.01491654 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00182577 BTC.

ELTCOIN’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN. ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ELTCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

