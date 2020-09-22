Elysian (ELY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $419,150.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Elysian token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 34.1% against the dollar. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $72,327.31 and $419,150.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043595 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $462.79 or 0.04409158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009543 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00057205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034301 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a token. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely.

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

